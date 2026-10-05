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Canada

Family ‘absolutely devastated’ after Biscuit the bunny stolen at Markham Fair

By Aaron D'Andrea & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 12:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '1st Place bunny at Markham Fair allegedly stolen from fair grounds'
1st Place bunny at Markham Fair allegedly stolen from fair grounds
WATCH: 1st Place bunny at Markham Fair allegedly stolen from fair grounds
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Biscuit isn’t just a pet bunny for the McClelland family.

The Holland Lop rabbit is a cherished member of the family, which is trying to do everything it can to find the missing loved one.

Biscuit was reported missing this weekend by organizers of the Markham Fair. The family had entered Biscuit into a contest and handed the bunny over Wednesday.

The McClelland family learned their beloved pet won first place and were going to pick Biscuit up Sunday night. But instead, the family got a call around lunchtime informing them of the disappearance.

“We were absolutely devastated. The kids were all heartbroken,” Victoria McClelland told Global News.

McClelland said the family went to the fair and looked for Biscuit. Eventually, they found out his cage was closed, leading them to believe Biscuit was stolen.

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Fair organizers believe the same and said in a statement Biscuit was “taken from its enclosure” at the pet and poultry building on the evening of Oct. 3. The theft was discovered by volunteers and exhibitors, they said.

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“We are deeply disappointed that someone would take an animal from the Fair entered by a 10-year-old girl,” a spokesperson said.

“These animals are cared for by exhibitors who invest significant time, effort, and care into raising them. This is not just a loss of property. It is the theft of a living animal that requires proper care, housing, and attention. Our animals are a member of our Fair family.”

  • Biscuit Markham

McClelland said her 10-year-old daughter Eliana wants her to get Biscuit a sweater with the image of him on the front and “little champion” on it.

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York Regional Police have been notified, and the family is asking people to keep an eye out for online ads trying to sell Biscuit.

“He was such a gentle and kind and sweet little bunny,” McClelland said.

“He meant everything to our family, especially Eliana. It’s her little best friend.”

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