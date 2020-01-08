Victim of deadly Saddle Ridge shooting identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Saddle Ridge over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard Northeast at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The victim, identified on Wednesday as 38-year-old Gurinder Pal Singh Sekhon, was found dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard Northeast at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Global News

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service said there are no further updates at this time.

“The investigation continues as police review tips from the public and CCTV video,” CPS stated.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.