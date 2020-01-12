Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating early morning shooting in Somerset

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 9:18 am
Police responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for reports shots had been fired in the southwest community. .
Police responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for reports shots had been fired in the southwest community. . Mike Hills / Global News

Calgary police are investigating following a shooting at a home in the southwest community of Somerset.

Officers received a call that shots rang out in the 100 block of Somerside Close S.W. around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene, and nobody was injured at the home.

Police then found an abandoned white BMW on the Highway 22X overpass over MacLeod Trail S.W. that they believe is related to the Somerset shooting.

Calgary police located a vehicle on Highway 22X they believe is related to the shooting.
Calgary police located a vehicle on Highway 22X they believe is related to the shooting. Mike Hills / Global News

The vehicle appeared to have bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, and nobody has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

