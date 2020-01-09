Regina’s first ‘Adopt a Sidewalk’ shovel program seeking volunteers, users

Send this page to someone via email

A new program in Regina is asking individuals, businesses and groups to help Paratransit customers by doing a little extra shovelling this winter.

The Adopt a Sidewalk program was launched this week by Eden Care Communities Foundation.

The free service aims to help around 100 Paratransit customers who need clear sidewalks to attend medical appointments or day programs.

“If they can’t get to the Paratransit bus, that has significant implications on their quality of life and how things are going for them that day,” said Bill Pratt with Eden Care Communities.

Pratt said the foundation is currently asking Paratransit customers who’d like to use the program to call 306-206-0260.

That’s the same number volunteers can call to adopt a sidewalk for the winter.

Pratt noted while the service is free, there will be forms of quality control such as visual checks, and a customer app to ensure the sidewalk is cleared appropriately.

“We’ll stay on top of it to make sure people do what they say they’re going to do, but we’re also doing that with open arms and a big heart … it’s not going to be real tough,” he said.

“It’s not a big commitment, but it’s really, really important.”

Aside from the good feelings, Pratt said people can also enjoy the health aspect of getting outside to shovel.

“If you started 2020 by saying, ‘you know what, I want to get a little extra fitness,’ here’s a great way to do it,” he said.