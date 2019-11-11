Regina girls shovel neighbours’ decks for charitable donations

Send this page to someone via email

Two eight-year-old best friends have found a heartwarming way to make the most of the snow and cold.

Peyton Lawson and Lola Topal live in a townhouse complex in Regina. While sidewalks are cleared by maintenance staff, residents are responsible for shovelling walkways and decks.

When the first notable snowfall in Regina arrived days before Halloween, the girls decided to grab shovels and see if anyone wanted help.

“It’s actually kind of fun, going around shovelling people’s deck and stuff, and we have a broom to sweep as well,” Lawson said.

The girls never asked for money, initially, but soon were being offered $1 to $2 tips from neighbours for their work.

After checking with their parents, the girls decided to accept the money to put toward a charitable donation for cancer research. Lawson’s grandfather died of liver cancer quite suddenly in July 2016.

“I wanted to say goodbye, but we didn’t know he’d die so soon,” she said. “That’s why I’m happy that I’m doing it, so people can survive instead of going away too soon.”

So far, the girls have raised nearly $90 for the to-be-determined charity — a sizable start, considering winter hasn’t officially started on the Prairies.

They’re also not planning to do anything online, saying instead they’d like to earn those donations with acts of real neighbourly kindness.

“Something I always thought was important was getting to know your neighbours and have a sense of community. It’s nice to see that comes so naturally to her,” said Chris Gust, Lawson’s father.

As for whether mother nature allows them to reach their fundraising goal, Gust is proud of the initiative the girls have taken.

“It doesn’t take anything special. If you’re willing to do a little work, you can go out and make a positive change. Every little bit is going to help make a positive difference,” he said.

