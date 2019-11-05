Menu

Canada

Young Saskatoon girl sells homemade cookies to fight cancer

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 7:56 pm
WATCH ABOVE: It's almost Christmas cookie season. But sometimes, the delicious treat can do much more than just satisfy a sweet tooth.

Six-year-old Rose Burrows cares a lot about her family, so her Baba Sharon’s breast cancer diagnosis last February was a lot to take in.

The young Saskatoon girl came up with a clever way to help not only her Baba but others with cancer as well — by selling cookies to raise money for the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (CFS).

“It was a very uplifting way to look at the cancer,” Rose’s mother Sasha said on Monday.

“She’s that kind of a kid.”

Rose and her family baked 13 dozen cookies, selling them all to Sasha’s co-workers at the Saskatchewan Health Authority in less than 20 minutes. They raised $140.

“Something even so small as what Rose has done- it was $140. But it’s $140 that inspired her, it inspired me, it inspired our family,” Sasha said.

Baba Sharon is about to undergo radiation, so the money raised went towards a CFS campaign raising money for a new CT simulator. CT simulators are used to provide medical teams with images to determine the best radiation treatment plan.

Rose thinks giving back to others is important. She hopes to raise money for cancer research again in the future, and will possibly have more baked goods at her next sale.

