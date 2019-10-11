Program grants wishes for Saskatchewan women with life-threatening cancer

Over the last seven years, 48 women across Saskatchewan have been granted a wish while in the midst of a life-threatening battle with cancer.

The Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams program is a partnership between Cameco, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

“These are very sick women who are at difficult stages of their lives and we’re simply just trying to play a small role in giving them some joy and a dream that they’ve always asked for,” said Jonathan Huntington, with Cameco.

Each year in October, a Roughrider game transforms from green to pink. Pink merchandise is sold to raise money to fund the wishes for the recipients. This year, pink toques were sold ahead of the game, and they sold out in record time.

“We had 4,000 pink toques for the game in October and it was gone it was done 30 minutes before kick-off,” said Huntington. “We’ve already raised over $40,000.”

Nine women were chosen for this year’s program, all currently in a significant battle with cancer. One of the recipients was Laurel Downey, a resident of Regina.

“This has all been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” she said.

Downey previously worked as a music therapist before her diagnosis. In summer of 2015, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

“It’s the one that doesn’t have a target treatment because they can’t treat any of the hormones that most often cause breast cancer,” said Downey, who was also later diagnosed with leukemia.

When given the opportunity to have a wish granted, she chose to upgrade the floors in her house. Her old floor was worn out and the dust particles from her carpet caused her allergies.

With the help of the program, her dream was fulfilled. Contractors took over and gave her house a makeover while she waited for the surprise.

The new floors were everything that Laurel could’ve asked for.

“Now I am proud to have people in the house. I am proud to open the front door. I don’t mind the neighbours seeing my house,” she said.

When asked why she chose new flooring for her wish she answered, “I’m not well enough to travel. If I picked a trip through Disneyland which my kids would love. I would be in the hotel room. New floors are almost like a legacy project that my whole family can enjoy, it’s immediate.”

Beyond her wish being granted, Downey was able to build new friendships. She connected with her the fellow eight wish recipients, and together they had a unique bond.

“We don’t have to talk, you just know what the other person is going through and just being present for that other person. Being present for somebody else with cancer is very important.”

She also made one very special friend. Roughriders’ player Charleston Hughes paid Downey a surprise visit in her new home.

“I’m a huge Charleston Hughes fan,” she said. “He let me hug him and he hugged me and we all took turns doing the silver surfer with him in my living room.”

This photo captured of Laurel and Charleston went viral on Cameco’s Twitter feed, with over 23,000 views on its first day.

