Saskatoon set to host BreakOut West music festival

Saskatoon has long been known for its thriving arts and culture scene.

And with the attractive music culture, some of the biggest names in the Western Canadian music scene are in Saskatoon for BreakOut West.

BreakOut West is an annual music event that includes an immersive music development conference and festival hosted by the Western Canadian Music Alliance.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Saskatoon in its 21-year history.

Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson has more on just what the experience has to offer and some of the acts people will be able to see.

