Cancer Foundation of Sask. reaches one-third goal in CT simulator campaign

Conexus Credit Union has made the largest donation to date to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan’s (CFS) campaign to raise funds for new CT simulators.

The Regina-based company made a $500,000 contribution to the campaign on Friday, bringing the total raised to $1.2-million since the campaign started on Sept.11.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate and this financial contribution to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan supports local access to modern cancer care for Saskatchewan families,” said Mary Weimer, the chief member experience officer at the credit union.

“Investing in basic human needs, such as critical health care services, is foundational to Conexus’ purpose of improving the financial well-being of our members and our communities.”

CFS said the campaign aims to raise $3-million to replace the two aging CT simulators at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

“This is an incredible show of support and giving from one of Saskatchewan’s leading organizations,” said CFS CEO Nora Yeates.

”Conexus is committed to this province and their gift is going to help cancer patients going through treatment in Saskatchewan now and for years to come.”

CFS said roughly half of all cancer patients will need radiation at some point in their treatment.

CT simulators are used to provide medical teams with images to determine the best radiation treatment plan.

Officials said new CTs use 4D imaging, allowing medical teams to more accurately account for breathing motion and organ function which can impact the location of tumours.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency performed over 2,600 CT scans in 2018.

