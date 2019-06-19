6 new gynecological oncologists hired in Saskatchewan

Six new gynecological oncologists have been hired to work in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) said on Wednesday a new program lead and five gynecological oncologists have been hired – three based in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

The program will be headed by Dr. Laura Hopkins, who currently provides locum care for Saskatchewan patients.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to build a strong gynecological oncology program and oncologist team for Saskatchewan,” Hopkins said in a release.

“It is my passion to provide excellent, compassionate, timely care for my patients through all stages of treatment during such a sensitive time.”

In her new role, Hopkins will focus on creating provincial model of care guidelines, quality improvement initiatives and clinical trials, the SCA said.

In addition, the SCA said it will now be administering the gynecological oncology program.

It was previously administered by the agency, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine.

“Our government and our healthcare partners are committed to provide safe quality care,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a statement.

“The cancer agency has an excellent track record of providing patient-centred care and by transitioning all program elements to a single agency can only further assist in the recruiting and retaining of these highly sought after specialists.”

The new gynecological oncologists will commence employment with the agency once contracts and start dates are finalized.