3 new group homes for people with intellectual disabilities open in Moose Jaw

Dignitaries from across the Saskatchewan were in Moose Jaw on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of three new group homes for people with intellectual disabilities.

Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA and legislative secretary to the minister of social services, Greg Lawrence, joined community members and group home residents to introduce the Eden Care Communities housing.

The homes will house 14 residents who have transitioned from Valley View Centre, which is set to close in December 2019.

The provincial government is contributing $1.5 million in operational funding towards the new homes.

“Our government is committed to working with the residents of Valley View Centre, their families and communities to have successful transitions,” Lawrence said.

“This work couldn’t be done without community-based organizations like Eden Care, to help create inclusive communities across our province.”

There are 48 people who currently live at Valley View Centre, but are in the process of finding new homes in communities around the province.

The Ministry of Social Services has contracts with Eden Care, which provide group home supports for 14 people, day programming for 14 people and person-centred enhanced supports for three residents.

“Eden Care Communities is committed to a transition of 14 residents who live with disabilities from Valley View to their new community-based homes in Moose Jaw,” Eden Care Communities CEO Alan Stephen said.

“Our care model, which complements our Eden Alternative philosophy of care, provides cross-sectional and functional care that is relationship-based with an orientation toward the whole person in all our homes, programs and services.”

These group homes support the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating residential services for people with disabilities.

“People living with an intellectual disability deserve and have the right to be actively engaged members of society with autonomy, security, identity, personal growth, joyful experiences, community connectedness, and a life full of meaning,” Stephen said.