Candlelight vigil to be held for Montrealers killed in Iran plane crash

A candlelight vigil will be held in downtown Montreal on Thursday evening to commemorate the victims of a plane crash near Iran’s capital of Tehran that killed everyone on board.

At least five Quebecers have been identified as victims of the fatal crash that killed 176 passengers and crew members, including 63 Canadians and others who may have lived in Canada, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The memorial, which is set to commence at 5:30 p.m., will be held outside Concordia University in the city’s core. Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani, a couple who were Iran for their wedding and died in the crash, were former students at the university.

Reza Ghafouri described his nephew as kind and dedicated. His death has been hard on Ghafouri, who said he was very close with Ghafouri-Azar.

“It is devastating and so unfortunate for me and my family,” he said.

The disaster has also claimed the lives of at least three other Quebecers, including Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh from Montreal. The couple had studied at École de technologie supérieure.

Mohammed Moeini, a mechanical designer at Bombardier Recreational Products who lived in Sherbrooke, was also killed. His relative was supposed to pick him up from the airport when he learned about the crash.

The Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines went down in a field just minutes after taking off from the airport in Tehran early Wednesday.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers. The attack followed the targeted killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike.

While an investigation into the disaster is ongoing, a report from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization suggests there is no immediate explanation for the cause of the crash but said a sudden emergency struck the aircraft.

While the cause of the crash remains unconfirmed, authorities in Ukraine and Iran initially both said a mechanical issue likely brought down the plane. However, Ukrainian officials later walked back their comments, citing the ongoing investigation.

— With files from the Canadian Press and Associated Press

