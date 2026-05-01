Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal students at Dawson, Vanier colleges demonstrate against Quebec’s Bill 9

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 5:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'CEGEP students boycott class, protest Quebec’s secularism and language laws'
CEGEP students boycott class, protest Quebec’s secularism and language laws
Students at Dawson and Vanier colleges staged a walk out Friday afternoon in protest of Quebec's Bill 9 and Law 14, calling the measures discriminatory. They say Muslim students are disproportionately affected by Bill 9, which expands the province's secularism law by restricting religious symbols for daycare workers, bans public prayer spaces in schools and limits group prayers in public spaces. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal students at Dawson and Vanier colleges staged a walkout Friday afternoon to protest Quebec’s proposed Bill 9 and Law 14, calling the measures discriminatory and harmful to religious minorities.

Protesters say Muslim students are disproportionately affected by Bill 9, which would expand the province’s secularism framework by restricting the wearing of religious symbols for some workers, banning prayer spaces in schools and limiting group prayer in certain public settings.

The Dawson Student Union said the demonstration is part of a broader effort to defend student rights and oppose what it sees as policies targeting minority communities.

“We have to fight against these discriminatory laws because it can’t continue this way,” said Ines Benlaribi, a Dawson Student Union member.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Students and faculty at Dawson argued the legislation addresses a problem that does not exist, pointing to the college’s diverse environment where students of different faiths coexist without issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really part of our student identity to continue promoting our identity and to be proud of our culture and celebrate it on campus,” one student said.

At Vanier College, students voted unanimously to join the walkout in solidarity.

“We have people from all sides of the world here who believe in all types of things, so Bill 9, which is actively restricting our religious freedoms, is really affecting Vanier and the students,” said Morgane Paquet, president of the Vanier Student Association.

Organizers say access to prayer spaces is a key concern, arguing that students cannot always leave campus to observe religious practices.

“Students are studying and it will be difficult for them to manage with their schedule,” said Fouad Aimen Ounes.

Some demonstrators warned the measures could discourage students from pursuing education in Quebec, particularly those who feel unable to freely express their identity.

“If someone doesn’t push their beliefs on you, you should not feel offended by what they do,” said Sami Magdeoudi. “People have a right to be themselves.”

Critics also raised concerns about the government’s use of the notwithstanding clause to pass legislation that overrides certain Charter protections, warning of broader implications for civil liberties.

Organizers estimate more than 45,000 students across the province are supporting calls for Bill 9 to be scrapped.

Story continues below advertisement

English-language institutions have also criticized Law 14, saying it restricts access to English-language education, limits options for francophone students and creates additional barriers for Indigenous students.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices