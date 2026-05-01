Montreal students at Dawson, Vanier colleges demonstrate against Quebec’s Bill 9

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Montreal students at Dawson and Vanier colleges staged a walkout Friday afternoon to protest Quebec’s proposed Bill 9 and Law 14, calling the measures discriminatory and harmful to religious minorities.

Protesters say Muslim students are disproportionately affected by Bill 9, which would expand the province’s secularism framework by restricting the wearing of religious symbols for some workers, banning prayer spaces in schools and limiting group prayer in certain public settings.

The Dawson Student Union said the demonstration is part of a broader effort to defend student rights and oppose what it sees as policies targeting minority communities.

“We have to fight against these discriminatory laws because it can’t continue this way,” said Ines Benlaribi, a Dawson Student Union member.

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Students and faculty at Dawson argued the legislation addresses a problem that does not exist, pointing to the college’s diverse environment where students of different faiths coexist without issue.

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“It’s really part of our student identity to continue promoting our identity and to be proud of our culture and celebrate it on campus,” one student said.

At Vanier College, students voted unanimously to join the walkout in solidarity.

“We have people from all sides of the world here who believe in all types of things, so Bill 9, which is actively restricting our religious freedoms, is really affecting Vanier and the students,” said Morgane Paquet, president of the Vanier Student Association.

Organizers say access to prayer spaces is a key concern, arguing that students cannot always leave campus to observe religious practices.

“Students are studying and it will be difficult for them to manage with their schedule,” said Fouad Aimen Ounes.

Some demonstrators warned the measures could discourage students from pursuing education in Quebec, particularly those who feel unable to freely express their identity.

“If someone doesn’t push their beliefs on you, you should not feel offended by what they do,” said Sami Magdeoudi. “People have a right to be themselves.”

Critics also raised concerns about the government’s use of the notwithstanding clause to pass legislation that overrides certain Charter protections, warning of broader implications for civil liberties.

Organizers estimate more than 45,000 students across the province are supporting calls for Bill 9 to be scrapped.

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English-language institutions have also criticized Law 14, saying it restricts access to English-language education, limits options for francophone students and creates additional barriers for Indigenous students.