McGill University student among victims of Iran plane crash

Negar Borghei is among the victims of Wednesday’s plane crash in Iran who were living in Montreal.

She was on her way back to Montreal after visiting her family in Iran over the holidays. Borghei had recently started a master’s in nutrition science at McGill University.

According to her cousin, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, the family is devastated.

“It’s a very tough situation,” said Amirhossein Maleki.

“Her mother does not accept her death and they can’t have a funeral right now because they are still investigating.” Tweet This

Borghei hadn’t seen her brother in six years.

It’s the reason she back flew to Iran over the holidays with her husband, his sister and their niece, who lived in Toronto. Maleki said she commuted back and forth from Toronto to Montreal for her studies.

“I can’t and I don’t want to believe that my dearest and closest cousin who I grew up with was killed along her husband and her sister in-law in the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash,” another cousin, Kimia Maleki, wrote in a Facebook post.

“Negar was on her way from Tehran to Kiev (lay-over) and then to Montreal to finish her studies at McGill.”

McGill has confirmed a student and two alumni died in the plane crash, which killed everyone on board, but did not release their identities.

“I am saddened to report that a McGill student died in the tragedy,” principal and vice-chancellor Suzanne Fortier said in a statement.

“The information available so far indicates that two McGill alumni were also killed in the crash. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, McGill will not be releasing any further details about the deceased at this time.”

Borghei had already received a master’s degree in Iran. Amirhossein Maleki believes she was seeking a second degree in order to obtain better employment.