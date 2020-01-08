Montrealers among victims of fatal Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

At least four Montrealers are among the 176 victims killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in a field near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning.

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh were a couple from Montreal who studied at the same university in the city. Both had recently graduated from the PhD program at École de technologie supérieure.

READ MORE: Here is what we know about the Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash

“I can’t imagine that I have to use past tense when I’m talking about them,” said their friend, Aria Isapor.

Farzaneh was also a lecturer in the engineering department at the school in downtown Montreal.

Aida Farzaneh and Arvin Morattab. Aida Farzaneh/Facebook

Ukrainian officials have confirmed that 63 Canadians were on the plane at the time of the crash, which killed all passengers and crew members. Many of them were university students from across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash occurred just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers following the targeted killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike.

While the cause of the crash remains unconfirmed, authorities in Ukraine and Iran both said a mechanical issue likely brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

READ MORE: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran — Ukrainian official

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani from Montreal were also killed in the crash. The pair had recently married.

Ghafouri-Azar was a performance specialist at Pratt and Whitney Canada, according to his LinkedIn profile. He held a master’s in science from Concordia University, where he also worked as an instructor.

Mamani, his wife, also studied at Concordia University and held a master’s degree in mechanical industrial and geoenvironmental engineering. Her LinkedIn page said at the time of her death that she worked at Bombardier.

2:23 Mourners create makeshift memorial in Ukraine airport for deceased crew in Iran plane crash Mourners create makeshift memorial in Ukraine airport for deceased crew in Iran plane crash

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson, Amanda Jelowicki, Anne Leclair and the Canadian Press