Here is what we know about the Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

A passenger plane crash in Iran claimed 176 lives on Wednesday — 63 of them Canadian.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight came down in a field mere minutes after takeoff from Tehran‘s airport, killing all on board.

Ukrainian aviation authorities initially pointed to engine failure as the cause but later backtracked, saying the investigation was ongoing and that nothing had been ruled out.

The airline released a list of passengers and crew on board the plane following the tragedy. While it includes each person’s birth year, it does not indicate nationality.

Here is what we know about the Canadian victims so far.

Ghanimat Azhdari

Ghanimat Azhdari, a PhD student at the University of Guelph, was killed in a plane crash near Tehran. ICCA Consortium

The ICCA Consortium confirmed Ghanimat Azhdari was on the plane when it crashed. Azhdari started her PhD at the University of Guelph this past September.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in utter disbelief and heartbroken at the sudden loss of such a beautiful young life — a true force of nature,” officials from the ICCA Consortium said in a statement on their website.

“She was a dear friend to all of us and will be deeply missed.”

The statement says she was a geographical information specialist and had recently represented the consortium in a “series of UN Convention on Biological Diversity meetings in Montreal.”

“She was always smiling, wherever she went, and generously shared her experience, knowledge and powerful energy. A strong activist and advocate for the global Indigenous Peoples’ movement, this is not only a loss for our ICCA Consortium family but also for many communities, organizations and movements worldwide,” the statement reads.

Milad Ghasemi Ariani

A second University of Guelph student has also been identified as a passenger on the plane by the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

— With files from Rebecca Joseph