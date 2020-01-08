Nova Scotian among those killed in Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

At least one Nova Scotian is among the 176 people killed in a plane crash near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning.

Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, was travelling to back to Canada along with her sister, Mandieh Ghavi, according to Sadra Kord-Jamshidi, president of the Dalhousie Iranian Student Society.

Dalhousie University said it is working to determine whether any of its students, staff or faculty are impacted by the crash.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all of those impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Brian Leadbetter, director of public relations for Dalhousie University.

“We have limited information to share at this time, and our thoughts are with all of those involved in this tragedy.” Tweet This

Saint Mary’s University said it is working with Global Affairs Canada to determine if anyone in its school community has been affected.

Ukrainian and Iranian officials have both said a mechanical issue likely caused the Boeing 737-800 aircraft to crash.

A total of 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

