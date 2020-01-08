Menu

Nova Scotian among those killed in Iran plane crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:54 am
Updated January 8, 2020 12:39 pm
Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, had been in Iran visiting family on holiday before she was killed in a plane crash near Tehran.
Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, had been in Iran visiting family on holiday before she was killed in a plane crash near Tehran. Masoumeh Ghavi/Facebook

At least one Nova Scotian is among the 176 people killed in a plane crash near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning.

Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, was travelling to back to Canada along with her sister, Mandieh Ghavi, according to Sadra Kord-Jamshidi, president of the Dalhousie Iranian Student Society.

READ MORE: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran — Ukrainian official

Dalhousie University said it is working to determine whether any of its students, staff or faculty are impacted by the crash.

Video purportedly captures plane crash near Tehran

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all of those impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Brian Leadbetter, director of public relations for Dalhousie University.

“We have limited information to share at this time, and our thoughts are with all of those involved in this tragedy.”

Saint Mary’s University said it is working with Global Affairs Canada to determine if anyone in its school community has been affected.

READ MORE: Here is what we know about the Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash

Ukrainian and Iranian officials have both said a mechanical issue likely caused the Boeing 737-800 aircraft to crash.

A total of 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
