63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs says 63 Canadian are among those killed in a plane crash just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Vadym Prystaiko says there were also 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians on board the passenger jet carrying 176 passengers and crew.

He says there were also 10 Swedish nationals, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals.

Ukraine International Airlines officials say most of the passengers were transiting through Kyiv to other destinations.

The crash happened this morning hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials say they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.