‘Heartbreaking’: officials offer condolences after plane crash in Iran kills 176

Several of Canada‘s government officials have offered their condolences after 176 people, including 63 Canadians, were killed in a plane crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran early Wednesday morning.

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, Vadym Prystaiko, said 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft; the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was en route to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.

The cause of the crash, which killed everyone aboard the flight, has not yet been determined.

Here’s what Canadian government officials have said about the crash.

In a statement, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences, calling the news “heartbreaking.”

Heartbreaking news from Tehran this morning: 176 people, including 63 Canadians, have lost their lives in a tragic plane crash. My thoughts are with all those who are mourning the loss of family members, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/rSTTbGj0oG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 8, 2020

“My thoughts are with all those who are mourning the loss of family members, friends, and loved ones,” he said.

Trudeau called for the crash to be “thoroughly investigated,” saying all Canadians’ questions need to be answered.

“I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority,” the statement reads. “We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens.”

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims of the crash.

“The situation remains extremely fluid,” he said. “I have been in touch with my Ukranian counterpart, and will continue to speak to all relevant authorities.”

Champagne said the government is “committed to working closely with international partners regarding any possible investigation” and said the ministry will “continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves.”

Marc Garneau, Canada’s minister of transportation, said his thoughts were with all those affected by the “heartbreaking tragedy.”

Garneau said the ministry was in contact with its international counterparts and that Canada is offering “technical assistance” to the upcoming investigation.

My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation. — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) January 8, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also expressed her condolences via Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Very sad news this morning,” she wrote. “My heartfelt sympathies to those with loved ones who tragically died on Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 from Tehran, including many Canadians aboard.”

Very sad news this morning. My heartfelt sympathies to those with loved ones who tragically died on Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 from Tehran, including the many Canadians aboard. https://t.co/zJRNiogLmc — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 8, 2020

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the crash “devastating,” and offered his love to the families, friends and communities and to “everyone touched by this tragedy.”

“There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians won’t be coming home,” he wrote in a tweet. “These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause, this is devastating.”

In a tweet, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Andrew Scheer said it was a “sad day” for Canada.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrific tragedy,” the tweet reads.

Today is a sad day for our country. 63 of our fellow Canadians were lost when a flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrific tragedy. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 8, 2020

The federal Conservative Party’s foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole called the news of the crash “profoundly sad.”

“Many Canadians were flying home to Toronto & today families are waking up to tragedy,” O’Toole said in a tweet.

Profoundly sad news of the deaths of 63 Canadians in the crash of UIA flight 752 in Iran. Many Canadians were flying home to Toronto & today families are waking up to tragedy. — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 8, 2020

International reaction

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had cut his visit to Oman short and was returning to Kyiv because of the crash.

“Our priority is to find the truth and everyone responsible for the tragedy,” he wrote in a Facebook statement.

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, said his “heart is broken.”

“We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters,” he wrote in a tweet.

Shevchenko said Ukraine is “working with the Iranian authorities on the ground” to identify the deceased and “help their families.”

“Our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones,” he wrote. “It is devastating.”

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was following the incident closely, and “stands prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance.”

“The United States calls for complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash,” the statement reads.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven called for a “proper investigation” following the crash and offered his condolences.

“I have been told that Swedes have died in the terrible air crash in Iran,” he wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts go in this difficult moment to the dead, their families and their close relatives.”