27 Edmontonians killed in plane crash near Tehran, Iran that claimed 176 lives

Of the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash near Tehran, Iran on Wednesday, 27 were from Edmonton, according to the former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

Payman Parseyan says that number is roughly one per cent of Edmonton’s Iranian population, adding that many of the victims were family members, including a newlywed couple.

Parseyan said two University of Alberta professors, a doctor, a medical student and a clinical psych student were among the victims.

Global News is working to independently confirm the identities of the victims.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv, Ukraine went down after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko said 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals on the plane.

The airline has released a list of the passengers on the plane, which includes the year they were born but not their nationalities.

The youngest person listed was born in 2016 and the oldest in 1950. There were 33 people on board who were listed as 20 years old or younger.

Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue teams at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The plane had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by almost an hour. It took off to the west but never made it above 2,400 metres in the air, data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 indicates.

It remains unclear what happened. The plane, fully loaded with fuel for its 2,300-kilometre flight, slammed into farmland near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. Videos taken immediately after the crash show blazes lighting up the darkened fields before dawn.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson, the Canadian Press and Reuters