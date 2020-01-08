Menu

Canada

At least 6 from Winnipeg believed to be on plane that crashed in Tehran, killing 63 Canadians

By Elisha Dacey and Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:08 am
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, showing the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, seen here as it waits to takeoff at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. This Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. (AP Photo/Oleg Belyakov).
Global News has confirmed at least six people with ties to the University of Manitoba were listed on a plane manifest for a crash in Tehran, Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Amir Shirzadi, a board member with the U of M Iranian Student Association, confirmed the six people, including two students, three family members and one staff member.

They’re identified as Amirhossien Ghasemi, Amirhossien Ghorbani, Forogh Khadem, Mahdi Sadeghi, Anisa Sadeghi, and Bahareh Haj Esfandiari.

Two others have been identified by Global News, but they have not been confirmed.

Global News has reached out to the University of Manitoba for more information.

READ MORE: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

Ukrainian officials say 63 Canadians are among the 176 people who were killed after a plane crashed near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash, which killed everyone on board, happened early Wednesday morning hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers.

More to come.

-With files from Hannah Jackson

