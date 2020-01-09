Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

9th Winnipeg victim confirmed in Iran plane crash

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 11:35 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:40 am
Farhad Niknam, 44.
Farhad Niknam, 44. Submitted

Global News has confirmed a ninth victim from Winnipeg died in the Iran plane crash.

Farhad Niknam, 44, a dentist who recently moved to Winnipeg from Toronto, also died in the crash, according to  friends and the Iranian Community of Manitoba.

READ MORE: 8 people from Winnipeg dead in Tehran plane crash

This brings the total to 9 for the number of Winnipeggers who died in a crash near Tehran, Iran’s capital city, early Wednesday morning.

Officials said 63 Canadians died in the crash that killed 176 people. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 of those on board were connecting to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Iran Plane crashtehran plane crashPlane Crash TehranCanadians plane crashUkranian Plane Crashukranian airliner crasheswinnipeg plane crash iran victimswinnipeg plane crash victims
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.