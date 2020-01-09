9th Winnipeg victim confirmed in Iran plane crash

Global News has confirmed a ninth victim from Winnipeg died in the Iran plane crash.
Farhad Niknam, 44, a dentist who recently moved to Winnipeg from Toronto, also died in the crash, according to friends and the Iranian Community of Manitoba.
This brings the total to 9 for the number of Winnipeggers who died in a crash near Tehran, Iran’s capital city, early Wednesday morning.
Officials said 63 Canadians died in the crash that killed 176 people. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 of those on board were connecting to Canada.
