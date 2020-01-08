Iran plane crash: Video appears to show fiery before and after scenes

Send this page to someone via email

Video of a fiery object careening through the night sky is believed to capture the moments before a Ukrainian plane carrying dozens of Canadians crashed in Iran.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed just minutes after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Of the victims, 63 were Canadian, 82 were Iranian and 11 were Ukranian. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

The Boeing 737 flight was bound for Kyiv, Ukraine when it went down. It reportedly passed a routine servicing days before on Jan. 6.

In videos reportedly taken near the scene, the plane appears to be on fire as it descends into farmland near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. The crash happened before dawn.

The footage shows the darkened field being lit up by fires.

Initially, Ukranian authorities said the problem with the aircraft was engine failure but later backtracked, saying the investigation was ongoing and that any theory, at this point, is speculation.

Most of the passengers on board had planned to travel through Kyiv to other destinations, according to airline officials.

Images obtained exclusively by Global News show the remains of the plane’s wreckage. Bags, shoes, clothing and food items lay strewn in a sandy field.

The incident is believed to be one of the worst aviation disasters involving Canadians.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he has been in touch with the Ukrainian government over the incident.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians,” he tweeted.

The crash comes amid escalating tensions in Iran following the recent killing of a top Iranian general by a U.S. airstrike. Iran retaliated on Tuesday, launching missile attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq.

— With files from the Associated Press