Arshia Arbabbahrami

Friends of Calgary student say he wasn’t supposed to be on deadly Iran flight

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 8:59 pm
Friends of Calgary student say he wasn’t supposed to be on deadly Iran flight
Global News is learning more about the impact of the tragic loss of two Calgarians who were aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Jill Croteau has the story.

Staff and fellow classmates at Calgary’s Western Canada High School are still feeling numb by the sudden loss of a star athlete.

READ MORE: 2 Calgarians believed to be among the dead in Tehran plane crash

The school is paying tribute to Arshia Arbabbahrami, a Grade 12 student who had aspirations of becoming an Olympian and a doctor.

He was one of 176 people who died when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran on Wednesday, after what’s believed to have been a missile strike.

Flag lowered at Western Canada HIgh School.
Flag lowered at Western Canada HIgh School. Jill Croteau/Global News

Yasmin Salehi, Arbabbahrami’s closest friend, said all of their friends are still in shock.

Yasmin and Arshia.
Yasmin and Arshia. Courtesy: Yasmin Salehi

“He worked so hard. He was so young — had so many dreams,” Salehi said.

Salehi said it’s particularly hard to accept because he wasn’t supposed to be on the flight that crashed. She said he had switched his plane ticket at the last minute, concerned about the recent unrest in the region.

“I still can’t believe he was on the plane,” she said.

“He had another ticket but changed his plane to come earlier because of what’s happening back home. Everyone was scared there was going to be a war happening.”

Yasmin and Arshia.
Yasmin and Arshia. Courtesy: Yasmin Salehi

Kasra Saati was also on that flight. Friends say the 47-year-old was a smart, driven and devoted family man who moved to Calgary in 2013.

READ MORE: Edmonton sisters killed in Iran plane crash remembered as ‘so kind’ and ‘extraordinarily capable’

Friend Nina Saeidpour said Saati was in Iran to spend the holidays with his wife, his son and new baby girl. His wife was in their home country on maternity leave.

Kasra Saati
Kasra Saati Courtesy: Eghbal Kayaden

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” Saeidpour said. “So heartbreaking — you see you husband for a couple of weeks and then just hoping he’s going back home to make it ready for you and all of sudden… This news hits you really hard for her and her family.”

READ MORE: Vigil for Iran plane crash victims to be held on Parliament Hill Thursday night

 

The close-knit Iranian-Canadian community in Calgary is gathering for a candlelight vigil at Tomkins Park, at 17th Avenue and 8th Street S.W., on Friday at 4 p.m.

“We moved to this country with two suitcases and we are here depending on friends, so it’s important during these sad times to get together,” Saeidpour said.

Premier Jason Kenney said he’s considering a larger provincially supported public memorial should the community need it, in the weeks to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IranTehranIran Plane crashtehran plane crashWestern Canada High SchoolArshia ArbabbahramiCalgary victims Iran plane crashflight 752Iran plane crash Calgary victimsTehran plane crash Calgary victimsUkraine International Airlines flight 752Karsa Saati
