World

Tehran plane crash claims life of Calgary high school student

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:49 pm
A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard.
A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

A Calgary high school student has died in the Iran plane crash that killed 176 people on Wednesday, according to his school.

Arshia Arbabbahrami, a Grade 12 student at Western Canada High School, died when his flight, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

The school’s principal Carma Cornea said Arbabbahrami was a “valued member of our school community” for the past three years.

“Arshia was highly involved in athletic activities, such as the track and field and swim and dive team,” she said.

“Arshia was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran. He dreamt of being a doctor and was a leader in our community who many students looked up to. Our collective thoughts are with Arshia’s family and friends, both in Iran as well as in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cornea said the school is grieving together through the tragedy that has “deeply impacted our community,” and has set up a memorial table for condolence notes to be left for Arbabbahrami’s family.

