In Pictures: Tehran plane crash claims 63 Canadian lives

Send this page to someone via email

A plane crash in Iran’s capital of Tehran claimed the lives of 63 Canadians, 176 people in total, early Wednesday morning.

According to Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, Vadym Prystaiko, 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board the flight en route to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals on the flight that killed all aboard.

READ MORE: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

The fatal crash occurred early in the morning, just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers. However, Ukrainian and Iranian officials have both said a mechanical issue likely caused the Boeing 737-800 plane — an aircraft with a good safety record — to crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Hossein Kohshqelqat arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. He said what he witnessed was “really tragic.”

“It was terrible,” he said. “When I arrived there it was full of debris and the cleanup operation was underway.” Tweet This

He said the crash was not contained to one area, with debris spread across the farmland and in the harbour.

READ MORE: Ukraine airliner crash near Tehran kills all on board: Iranian official

“There were two or three different parts of the crash,” he said. “You know, these airplanes fell apart in the air.”

Charred pieces of the are pictured laying on the ground near the crash site. Global News

Officials in Tehran searched through the rubble. Global News

Unidentifiable pieces of the aircraft, as well as what appears to be a keyboard, laid in piles at the crash site. Global News

Kohshqelqat said he could see shoes, clothing and souvenirs in the debris. Family members of potential victims, he added, were searching desperately to see if they could find anything that belonged to their loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were tearful. They were really shocked,” he said. “And they were just desperately looking for their loved ones.”

Photos show haunting left-overs of the wreckage, including shoes, purses, clothing and snacks presumably packed by some of the Boeing 737-800’s passengers.

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. AP Photos/Mohammad Nasiri

Emergency services personnel walk amidst the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. AP Photos/Mohammad Nasiri

Emergency services personnel walk amidst the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian soldiers stand guard next to the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A man takes a photo of the arrivals board with the cancelled fight from Tehran after Ukrainian 737-800 plane crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Officials stand near the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Officials inspect the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An employee of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) company reacts during a press conference at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 January 2020. According to media reports on 08 January 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed soon after takeoff near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. Over 170 people were thought to be on the plane, and reports state that all passengers and crew were killed in the crash. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A view of victims possessions around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A relative of a victim of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 from Tehran reacts, at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 January 2020. According to media reports on 08 January 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed soon after takeoff near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. Over 170 people were thought to be on the plane, and reports state that all passengers and crew were killed in the crash. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A view of victims possessions around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A view of victims possessions around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

epa08112157 A view of the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Story continues below advertisement

Remnants of what crash victims presumably packed in their luggage were strewn around the site. Global News

Shoes and handbags were found in the wreckage. Global News

What appears to be one of the aircraft’s doors was part of the rubble. Global News

Rescue officials continued to search the area on Wednesday. Global News

Items belonging to victims of the crash were found near Tehran’s airport. Global News

—With files from Hannah Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca