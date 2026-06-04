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World

U.S. sanctions Cuba’s president, others in latest move to pressure leaders

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 4, 2026 5:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fears Trump will launch military intervention in Cuba'
Fears Trump will launch military intervention in Cuba
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is ramping up pressure on Cuba, which has been reeling from an energy crisis for months after the U.S. effectively cut off Cuba's oil supply. Vincent McAviney reports on the growing fears that Trump is preparing a military intervention in the Caribbean country – May 21, 2026
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The United States has imposed sanctions on ​Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel, along with four other individuals, according to a filing Thursday on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

Included in the sanctions are Alejandro Castro Espín, the son of former President Raúl Castro.

The sanctions come after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding sanctions against the island.

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The new sanctions boost pressure on the Cuban government but are far from the first time the U.S. has imposed sanctions against heads of state or government and their relatives.

The U.S. hit former Sudanese President Omar Bashir and former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in the early 2000s and more recently targeted former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife with sanctions.

More to come…

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Click to play video: 'What’s next for Cuba with latest DOJ indictment of Raúl Castro?'
What’s next for Cuba with latest DOJ indictment of Raúl Castro?

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