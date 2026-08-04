Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Pilot caught with 70,000 ecstasy pills in luggage, Indonesian police say

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 2:44 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Malaysian pilot caught with smuggling 70,000 ecstasy pills at Indonesian airport'
Malaysian pilot caught with smuggling 70,000 ecstasy pills at Indonesian airport
WATCH: CCTV footage released Monday captures the moment a commercial pilot with Malaysian Airlines was caught smuggling 70,000 ecstasy pills through Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The 39-year-old suspect – who has since been arrested – had just flown from Kuala Lumpur under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine, a urine test determined.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Indonesian police last week said officers had arrested a pilot caught smuggling 26 kg of ecstasy pills and a package of methamphetamine shortly after he arrived at Jakarta’s international airport.

The 39-year-old Malaysian national was also allegedly under the influence of narcotics while on duty, Eko Hadi Santoso, director of narcotics crimes at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency, told the Associated Press.

Click to play video: 'Attempted drug smuggler given 15-year sentence'
Attempted drug smuggler given 15-year sentence
Story continues below advertisement

The drugs were discovered by customs officers at the arrivals terminal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, after they noticed a suspicious suitcase during an X-ray screening.

The luggage was later collected by the suspect, whom police identified as a pilot for Malaysian Airlines on flight MH727 from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, Santoso said, adding that the pilot and the suitcase were escorted to a separate area for further examination.

Police said they found 14 packages containing 70,114 ecstasy pills, weighing about 26 kg (57 pounds), along with a separate stash of methamphetamine.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police narcotics investigators took over the case.

“He has been named a suspect and detained,” Santoso said during a news conference at the airport on Friday where police had put the seized drugs on display.

“Investigators are still conducting further inquiries to develop the network above him,” he said.

Officers also seized a small bottle of urine that investigators allege was prepared to falsify drug test results if needed during the inspection process, airport authorities said in an Instagram post.

Story continues below advertisement

While being questioned, the suspect allegedly told investigators he had been instructed by an unnamed individual to transport the ecstasy to Jakarta in exchange for 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about USD $11,700), Santoso said.

The pilot was told he would receive further instructions upon arrival in Jakarta and that the drugs would be collected from his hotel by another individual, investigators say. The pilot also admitted to smuggling drugs on two other occasions, Santoso told the press conference.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he had previously delivered methamphetamine to Sabah, Malaysia, and on a later occasion trafficked seven kg (15 pounds) of methamphetamine to Jakarta.

Last week’s shipment was intercepted before it could complete its journey. A drug test administered to the suspect showed positive results for methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine, Santoso said.

The pilot is being investigated under Indonesian narcotics laws, which carry severe penalties for smuggling large quantities of drugs, including the possibility of the death penalty.

Malaysia Airlines said it was cooperating with authorities and had launched an internal review of the incident.

“Malaysia Airlines wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate any form of misconduct and is currently undertaking an internal review of the matter,” the airline said in a statement cited by Malaysian media on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Airport authorities said they believe traffickers exploited special privileges that are typically granted to airline crews around the world, allowing them to pass through international airports under different procedures from regular passengers.

“At check-in in Kuala Lumpur, the baggage followed a different channel because the claim tag identified it as crew baggage,” Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonga, head of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Customs Office, said.

— with files from the Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices