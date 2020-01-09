Trump says he has ‘suspicions’ about Iran plane crash amid reports of missile strike

Send this page to someone via email

A missile brought down the Ukrainian flight carrying dozens of Canadians in Iran, according to new reports, but the strike was likely accidental.

The reports come as U.S. President Donald Trump expresses “suspicions” about what happened to the plane.

The Boeing 737-800 flight was six minutes into its trip from Tehran to Kyiv when it caught fire and crashed in a field Wednesday. All 176 passengers and crew on board were killed, including 63 Canadians.

The cause of the crash is unclear. Initially, both Ukrainian and Iranian aviation officials pointed to a mechanical malfunction, but Ukraine later walked the claim back, saying it was too early to make a definitive assessment.

Now, there are reports that the plane was struck by a missile system.

Newsweek and CBS News reported Thursday that the Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was hit by a missile. Global News has not verified this report.

Story continues below advertisement

The reports cite multiple officials, including from the Pentagon, U.S. intelligence, and Iraqi intelligence.

According to Newsweek, the plane was hit by a Russian-made anti-aircraft, surface-to-air missile system, known as Gauntlet.

Pentagon sources told Newsweek the incident was accidental. The sources said that Iran’s system was likely active at the time due to the recent retaliatory missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, which was a response to the American killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general revered by the country and it’s leader.

CBS News, citings its own sources, reported that U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on and two surface-to-air missile launches. The sources said the launches were detected shortly before the plane exploded and that missile components were found near the crash site.

Officials also told the Associated Press that it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the jetliner.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has “suspicions” about the cause of the crash.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say anything because other people have their suspicions also,” he said.

“Somebody could have made a mistake… I have a feeling that something very terrible happened, very devastating.”

Story continues below advertisement

The plane crash unfolded mere hours after Iran sent missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

In the immediate aftermath, Iran’s military quickly disputed any suggestion that the plane had been hit by a missile, insisting the crash was related to a mechanical issue.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it considered a missile strike as one of several possible theories for the crash, despite Iran’s denials. A senior Ukranian security official said Thursday investigators wanted to search for missile fragments in the wreckage after “information appeared on the internet” suggesting debris from a Russian anti-aircraft missile was found.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government could not rule out that the plane had been shot down.

“It is too early to speculate,” he cautioned. “I would encourage people not to speculate.”

The plane was carrying people from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

The pre-dawn crash, captured on video by witnesses, lit up the darkened sky before exploding upon impact.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— With files from the Associated Press