Canada

Canada’s population grew 0.6% in Q2: StatsCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Is Alberta ready for population growth?'
Is Alberta ready for population growth?
WATCH ABOVE: (From February 2024) Alberta's provincial government has been selling the “Alberta Advantage" for years with promises of higher wages and lower taxes. Now, housing starts are trending up and so is the number of people migrating to the province. But questions are being asked about what the newest Albertans might find if the province keeps growing at a rapid rate. Jasmine King reports – Feb 11, 2024
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.

The agency says the total means 250,229 people were added in the second quarter of the year for a growth of 0.6 per cent.

The growth rate was slower than the same quarter of 2023 which saw a 0.8 per cent increase and the 0.7 per cent increase in the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in the population was almost entirely due to international migration which added 240,303 people.

Click to play video: 'Higher population levels can add to pressure on housing, Bank of Canada’s Rogers says'
Higher population levels can add to pressure on housing, Bank of Canada’s Rogers says

The difference between births and deaths added 9,926 people.

Alberta posted the fastest growth rate among the provinces and territories with an increase of 1.0 per cent in the quarter, while the Northwest Territories was the slowest with an increase of 0.1 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces boost to school building budget amid population growth'
Alberta premier announces boost to school building budget amid population growth
© 2024 The Canadian Press

