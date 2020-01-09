Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil for Iran plane crash victims to be held on Parliament Hill Thursday night

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 11:21 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:24 am
63 Canadians among 176 killed in plane crash in Iran
The Ukraine International Airlines crash near Tehran, Iran killed 63 people from across Canada, with at least 27 from Edmonton.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening on Parliament Hill to remember the Canadian victims of the plane crash in Iran, among whom were several Ottawa students.

A Facebook group set up for the event says Ottawa’s Iranian community is hosting the vigil, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash — Here’s what we know about the victims who lived in Canada

At least 63 Canadians, and others who may have lived in Canada for work or school, died when a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard.

On Wednesday, Carleton University confirmed that two people in the school’s community had died in the crash: Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student in biology, and biology alumnus Mansour Pourjam.

The University of Ottawa confirmed three of its students were among the victims, but did not release their names.

Story continues below advertisement
Iran plane crash: Report says plane caught fire before crashing, airliner tried to return to airport
Iran plane crash: Report says plane caught fire before crashing, airliner tried to return to airport

To honour the victims of the plane crash, flags have been lowered to half-mast on Parliament Hill and at the City of Ottawa, Carleton University and the Ukranian Embassy in Ottawa.

The embassy is also inviting people to sign a book of condolences from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 Somerset St. W.

-With files from Global News and The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Boeing 737University of OttawaIran Plane crashtehran plane crashPlane Crash TehranCarleton Universitytehran iranUkrainian Plane CrashCanadians plane crashUkrainian airliner crashesOttawa victims of Iran plane crashOttawa victims of Tehran plane crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.