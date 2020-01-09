Vigil for Iran plane crash victims to be held on Parliament Hill Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening on Parliament Hill to remember the Canadian victims of the plane crash in Iran, among whom were several Ottawa students.

A Facebook group set up for the event says Ottawa’s Iranian community is hosting the vigil, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

At least 63 Canadians, and others who may have lived in Canada for work or school, died when a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard.

On Wednesday, Carleton University confirmed that two people in the school’s community had died in the crash: Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student in biology, and biology alumnus Mansour Pourjam.

The University of Ottawa confirmed three of its students were among the victims, but did not release their names.

To honour the victims of the plane crash, flags have been lowered to half-mast on Parliament Hill and at the City of Ottawa, Carleton University and the Ukranian Embassy in Ottawa.

The embassy is also inviting people to sign a book of condolences from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 Somerset St. W.

The University of Ottawa community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three of our students in the plane crash in Iran. We offer our sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of the victims. https://t.co/iOsbP94EZq — uOttawa (@uOttawa) January 8, 2020

With deep sadness, I confirm that Fareed Arasteh, PhD student @Carleton_U, and alumnus Mansour Pourjam were on flight PS752 that crashed near Tehran. Our thoughts are with their family & friends and with everyone who suffered loss in this terrible tragedy https://t.co/0EGXDAcTM9 — Benoit-Antoine Bacon (@CU_President) January 8, 2020

The Ukrainian flag flies at half-mast on the Embassy to honour victims of Flight #PS752 crashed in Tehran (Iran) on January 8. Today we mourn and invite the public to sign the Book of Condolences from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 Somerset St. West. pic.twitter.com/fPo3Q0UZ92 — UKR Embassy in CAN (@UKRinCAN) January 9, 2020

Flags at #OttCity Hall have been lowered to half-mast until sunset on Friday, January 10, to honour the eight Ottawa residents who lost their lives in the Ukraine International Airlines crash near Tehran, Iran on January 8. https://t.co/MTUwUUUQHN — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) January 9, 2020

