Multiple students attending York Region schools confirmed dead in Iran plane crash

Global News has confirmed multiple students attending York Region schools have died in the plane crash near Iran’s capital, Tehran, that killed 63 Canadians.

A spokesperson for the York Region District School Board said they are not able to comment on exact numbers of victims but confirmed there were multiple victims attending numerous schools in the region.

The school board will not be releasing names or ages at this time out of respect for the families.

The school board is providing tragic event support to the schools affected.

The crash, which killed everyone on board, happened early Wednesday morning hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers.

