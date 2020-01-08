Menu

Canada

4 Western University students killed in plane crash near Tehran

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 1:36 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 2:17 pm
63 Canadians among the dead after plane crashes during take-off in Iran
WATCH: 63 Canadians among the dead after plane crashes during takeoff in Iran

Western University has confirmed that four of its students are among the victims of a plane crash in Tehran.

The university is not releasing the names of the victims but said three of the students were current graduate students and one was an incoming graduate student.

READ MORE: 27 Edmontonians killed in Tehran plane crash that claimed 176 lives: community leader

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was headed to Kyiv, Ukraine when it went down in Iran.

The crash, which happened Wednesday, reportedly killed everyone on board.

READ MORE: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko said 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals on the plane.

In a statement, Western University said it was grieving the loss of its students and the other passengers on board.

“We are deeply saddened and it’s important for all of us to come together as a caring community.”

A gathering is set to take place in the International and Graduate Affairs Building (IGAB) atrium at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The university said counselling for students impacted by the events is also available.

Immediate supports are available on Wednesday in Western International’s Chu Centre in IGAB from 12:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Student Experience will have counsellors available at Western International for individual grief counselling starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.

Counselling services are always available to support students. Walk-in crisis support is available on campus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Student Health Services, University Community Centre (UCC), Room 11.

Iran Western University Tehran Boeing 737 tehran plane crash Ukrainian Plane Crash london ontario tehran plane crash tehran plane crash london victims
