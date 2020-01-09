With tragedy comes grief: Outpouring of love for 9 Winnipeggers killed in Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Iranian community is experiencing an outpouring of grief and support in response to the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of 63 Canadians.

At least nine Winnipeggers were among the victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Tehran, Iran. All 176 people aboard perished.

Forough Khadem Submitted/Facebook

Forough Khadem

Researcher and doctor Forough Khadem, 38, is being remembered as an outgoing, brilliant woman whose work will save tens of thousands of lives.

“Her research focused on understanding the mechanisms involved in developing immunity to a deadly infectious disease (Leishmaniasis) where she was able to identify a novel drug target for treatment,” reads her University of Manitoba bio.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Leishmaniasis infections kill up to 50,000 people yearly.

“She was an outstanding scientist, amazing mentor and great friend,” said one colleague.

Dr. Jude Uzonna from the U of M said Khadem was one of his favourite people.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said, adding he heard of the plane crash but didn’t immediately put it together that she may have been on the plane.

“She was supposed to come back on the 25th, the 25th of December,” but changed her flight. “And then I looked on the flight manifest, and her name was there.”

“Farough was such a caring human, someone who cared for humanity.”

Mehdi Sadeghi, 43, Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, 41, and Anisa Sadeghi, 10 were all confirmed as dead in a plane crash that killed 63 Canadians Wednesday. Facebook

Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, Mehdi Sadeghi and Anisa Sadeghi

Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, 41, Mehdi Sadeghi, 43, and their 10-year-old daughter, Anisa Sadeghi, also died in the crash.

Bahareh’s former workplace, Welcome Place, said the family was returning to Canada from holidays.

Friends said the couple were married in November 2010. They posted dozens of photos online along with their smiling daughter, showing they had travelled multiple times to British Columbia and to Iran.

Anisa and another boy, Nozhan Sadr, 11, went to schools in the Pembina Trails School Division.

2:25 63 Canadians among 176 killed in plane crash in Iran 63 Canadians among 176 killed in plane crash in Iran

School division superintendent Ted Fransen said teachers and support staff are helping students with their grief and a sudden fear of flying.

“These kids have travelled a fair bit because they’ve come to us from other countries,” said Fransen. “We have an awful lot of newcomers attending school in Pembina Trails. Having left a homeland is very real to them.

“Teachers do take an important role in mourning and grieving now, but keeping mindful of the fact that air travel is very safe.”

Amirhossiwn Ghasemi Submitted/Facebook

Amirhossien Ghasemi

Amirhossien Ghasemi, 32, was on the verge of a major life milestone.

His professor, Zahara Moussavi, told Global News he was a bright student who was planning on getting married in the coming months.

“He got back to Iran to get engaged,” she said. “He was supposed to get married in summer.”

“I saw him before he left the country,” said Amir Shirzadi, a board member with the Manitoba Iranian Student Association, who added that the two played games together.

“I can’t use past tense. I think he’s coming back. We play again. We talk again. It’s too difficult to use past tense, too difficult. No one can believe it.”

Amorhossien Ghorbani Submitted/Facebook

The others have been identified as Amirhossien Ghorbani, 21, dentist Farhad Niknam, 44 as well as Farzahen Naderi, 38, and her son Nozhan Sadr, 11.

Shirzadi said there will be a vigil for the victims on Friday, however, details are still be worked out.

In the meantime, the Iranian Community of Manitoba is also holding a vigil Sunday afternoon for all the victims at the Caboto Centre at 1055 Wilkes Ave. The vigil will start at 2 p.m.

