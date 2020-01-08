At least 5 British Columbians among 63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

At least five British Columbians are among the 63 Canadians killed in a devastating plane crash near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning, including a family of three from Port Coquitlam.

Friends tell Global News that Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, his wife Niloufar Khamsi Razzaghi and their 15-year-old son Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi were on the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, his wife Niloufar Khamsi Razzaghi and their son Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi. Submitted

“Everybody is really shocked and sad that we lost him and his family,” said Kei Esmaeilpour, founder of the Civic Association of Iranian Canadians, in a phone call from Powell River, B.C.

He said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi was an “active member” of the local Iranian community along with his family, helping contribute to several community events.

“They were a really respected family, contributing to the society as much as they could.” ​

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said in an email that he knew Ebnoddin Hamidi, and extended condolences to his family on behalf of city council.

“A wonderful member of our community,” Stewart said. “Always smiling, always positive, a very likeable man who will be missed.”

Friends said Ebnoddin Hamidi was a building engineer, and that Razzaghi had just finished university to become a teacher.

Also among those killed in the crash were Naser Pourshabanoshibi and Firouzeh Madani, according to family and friends who spoke to Global News.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers.

However, Ukrainian and Iranian officials have both said a mechanical issue likely caused the Boeing 737-800 aircraft to crash.

Airline officials said most of the passengers aboard the aircraft were en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Several other Canadians are confirmed to have come from Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

It remains unclear what happened. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry, said it appeared a fire struck one of its engines. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Hassan Razaeifar, head of the air crash investigation committee, said it appeared the pilot couldn’t communicate with air-traffic controllers in Tehran in the last moments of the flight. He did not elaborate.

—With files from Hannah Jackson, the Canadian Press and the Associated Press