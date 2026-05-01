Canada Soccer to receive $9.8M in federal funding for training facility

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Canada Soccer announced on Friday that the federal government has committed $9.8M towards a National Training Centre (NTC).

The investment is being made through the Build Communities Strong Fund, a government program launched in April designed to support new public infrastructure.

“The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day,” said Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden in a release.

“Today’s investment in sport infrastructure is about more than building a facility. It is about creating a world‑class sport facility where athletes can train and represent Canada at their best.”

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The commitment marks a significant milestone in the development of the NTC, which is still in its early stages.

Canada Soccer received 18 submissions from across the country during the Request for Information phase, looking for potential hosts for the NTC.

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The organization said a formal Request for Proposals will be launched within the next two months, giving interested parties a general outline of what construction would look like.

This announcement comes as Vancouver and other host cities prepare to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada Soccer said the NTC will stand as one of the tournament’s most significant legacy initiatives.

“The development of a National Training Centre in Canada represents an important legacy project for the country and it is always a positive sign when our members invest in infrastructure across the region,” CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Vittorio Montagliani said in a release.