NHL alters start times for Winnipeg Jets home games after province dumps time change

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Winnipeg Jets fans will need to adjust their calendar instead of their clocks thanks to the province’s move to permanent Daylight Saving Time.

The start time for 12 Jets regular season home contests have been changed to accommodate the national broadcasts.

Most of their Saturday night start times have been moved back an hour from the usual 6 p.m. puck drop to 7 p.m. They’ll also have several weekday games pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

It affects their games between November 1 to March 13 when much of the rest of the country will revert to Standard Time.

Date Opponent New Start Time Change

Saturday, Nov. 21 Vegas – 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23 Utah – 7 p.m. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30 Chicago – 7 p.m. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 Dallas – 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28 San Jose – 7 p.m. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 Calgary – 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 Utah – 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 Anaheim – 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24 Buffalo – 3 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 Los Angeles – 7:30 p.m. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 1 – Seattle 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 13 – Nashville 3:30 p.m. From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

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For Manitoba hockey fans, Saturday Night Hockey (formerly Hockey Night in Canada) will move back an hour until 7 p.m. when the clocks change elsewhere on November 1.

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When most of North America switches their clocks, many of their road games will also now start an hour later in Manitoba with many 8 p.m. start times throughout the winter.

Fans will also have to stay up an hour later to watch the end of Jets games when they are out west.

The Jets kick off their four-game pre-season schedule on the road on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The season opener is on October 2 at home to the Boston Bruins.