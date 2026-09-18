Alexander leads Alouettes to 37-25 win over Ticats

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HAMILTON – Davis Alexander threw two touchdown passes to power the Montreal Alouettes past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-25 in the annual Hall of Fame game Friday night.

Montreal (11-3) earned its second win in four games but continued its dominance of the East Division, improving to 7-0 versus conference rivals. Alexander captured his fifth win in as many meetings with Hamilton and is now 15-0 in conference matchups.

Alexander finished 21-of-27 passing for 218 yards. Stevie Scott ran for 108 yards on 21 carries.

Montreal was also coming off a 48-29 road loss to the B.C. Lions. Alexander has yet to lose consecutive games as a CFL starter and guided the Als to a 3-0 season sweep of Hamilton.

But Alouettes receiver Tyler Snead suffered a knee sprain in the second half and didn’t return. He had four catches for 40 yards.

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Hamilton (4-10) came off a bye week but suffered a fourth straight loss. The Ticats committed six turnovers (four interceptions, fumble, downs) to fall to 1-5 within the East Division and remain third in the standings.

With Hamilton’s loss, the Toronto Argonauts (7-6) can clinch a post-season berth and home playoff game with a win Saturday afternoon over the Edmonton Elks (10-3).

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Hamilton’s Harrison Frost completed 33-of-50 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in his third start of the season (1-2). The Ticats also lost defensive back Jamal Peters (head).

Caleb Evans’ two-yard TD run at 1:40 of the fourth quarter pushed Montreal’s lead to 34-3. But Hamilton then scored 22 straight points, starting with Frost’s 33-yard TD strike to Kiondre Smith at 4:48 that cut the Als’ lead to 34-9 as the two-point convert was unsuccessful.

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Frost threw a three-yard TD pass to Kurleigh Gittens Jr. at 9:46. He then found Kenny Lawler for the two-point convert, cutting Montreal’s lead to 34-17.

Frost pulled Hamilton to within 34-25 with a 18-yard TD pass to Keric Wheatfall at 13:01 before finding Smith for the two-point convert. The Ticats regained possession at their 20-yard line with 1:19 remaining but Gemon Green cemented the win with an interception with 55 seconds to play, setting up Jose Maltos Diaz’s 33-yard field goal at 14:37.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s 2026 class was honoured at halftime. This year’s inductees included former players Brandon Banks, Sean Millington, Charleston Hughes, Calvin Tiggle and Jim Evenson and builder Frank (Pop) Ivy, the former Edmonton head coach.

Evenson and Ivy were enshrined posthumously.

Donny Ventrelli, Nate Beauchemin and Tyson Philpot had Montreal’s other touchdowns. Maltos Diaz kicked four converts and three field goals.

Marc Liegghio had a field goal for Hamilton.

Maltos Diaz’s 21-yard field goal at 3:38 of the third extended Montreal’s advantage to 27-3.

Liegghio’s 13-yard field goal to end the second quarter cut Montreal’s halftime lead to 24-3. It followed Alexander’s 12-yard TD strike to Philpot at 13:54.

Philpot’s CFL-high 12th touchdown grab capped Montreal’s 14-play, 86-yard drive.

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Beauchemin’s 57-yard fumble return boosted Montreal’s advantage to 17-0. Alouettes linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku forced Hamilton quarterback Jake Dolegala to fumble on third-and-inches before Beauchemin picked up the loose ball and scored at 5:43.

Maltos Diaz connected from 49 yards to end the first and put Montreal ahead 10-0. Alexander opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD pass to Ventrelli, the Alouettes’ starting right guard, at 10:05.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.