Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros misses first practice back from bye week

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned to the practice field following their final bye week of the regular season, but injured quarterback Zach Collaros did not take part.

Collaros, Brady Oliveira (ankle), Nic Demski (ankle), Stanley Bryant (ankle) and Cam Lawson (foot) all missed the first practice of the week ahead of Friday’s week 17 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts at Princess Auto Stadium.

Collaros left the Banjo Bowl in the second half after getting knocked down at the sidelines, and according to the official injury report, Collaros has another head injury.

But Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea is still hopeful he can play this week.

“He’s Zach,” O’Shea told reporters after practice. “And we’ve had games where he hasn’t played and that’s why we have teammates. But it’s like that with every position, right? There’s guys ready to step up and honour their teammates. And if Zach can’t go, there’s guys that will step up and honour his work.”

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“And if he can go, well then he’s Zach.”

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Since 2024, Collaros has missed the first practice of the week or been limited six times, and all six times he didn’t play that week.

QB Dru Brown is waiting in the wings and is likely to get the start against the Argos after running the first team offence on Monday. He started four games earlier this season while Collaros was sidelined by a neck injury soon after being traded by the Ottawa RedBlacks. He went 2-2, which included a win over the Argos. And now after three months in the system, it’s becoming more like second nature.

“I think anytime you spend more time at something, you’re more comfortable,” said Brown. “And also, just continuing to learn the guys. We’ve had a couple weeks or however long it’s been where I’ve gotten kinda just to observe and see what guys do well, and maybe how to throw at certain guys.”

Defensive back Michael Griffin returned to practice after missing their past five games while defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon also took part on Monday after being out since the season opener with a hip injury.

The Bombers also signed three players to the practice roster as they brought back defensive end Thiadric Hansen and added offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili and receiver Matt Henry.