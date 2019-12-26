Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Victim’s son arrested in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Anjou

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 1:04 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. File/Global News

A 27-year-old man remains in police custody Thursday in connection with a stabbing in Anjou on Christmas Day.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said police received a 911 call Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. reporting a woman with injuries inside an apartment near the intersection of de Châteauneuf and Joseph-Renaud boulevards.

READ MORE: Man found dead in apartment shot wife in alleged murder-suicide, Montreal police say

Officers dispatched to the scene, found a 64-year-old woman with stab wounds to the upper body.

She was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent 24 hours in Montreal
Violent 24 hours in Montreal

Chèvrefils said it appears a conflict inside the home escalated, leading to the stabbing.

A suspect was arrested nearby. Police have confirmed he is the victim’s son.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Policemontreal stabbingFamily ViolenceChristmas Day stabbingmother stabbedAnjou stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.