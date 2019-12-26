Victim’s son arrested in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Anjou

A 27-year-old man remains in police custody Thursday in connection with a stabbing in Anjou on Christmas Day.
Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said police received a 911 call Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. reporting a woman with injuries inside an apartment near the intersection of de Châteauneuf and Joseph-Renaud boulevards.
Officers dispatched to the scene, found a 64-year-old woman with stab wounds to the upper body.
She was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Chèvrefils said it appears a conflict inside the home escalated, leading to the stabbing.
A suspect was arrested nearby. Police have confirmed he is the victim’s son.
He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
