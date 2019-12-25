Man discovered dead in Montreal apartment shot woman in alleged attempted murder: police

Send this page to someone via email





Montreal police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following an alleged attempted murder in the city’s west end.

Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. about a man who had allegedly shot a woman in an apartment.

In the home, police found a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

1:25 Violent 24 hours in Montreal Violent 24 hours in Montreal

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the 60-year-old man found dead at the scene shot the female victim.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding what they describe as an attempted murder.

