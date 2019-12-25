Menu

Crime

Man discovered dead in Montreal apartment shot woman in alleged attempted murder: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2019 1:35 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

Montreal police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following an alleged attempted murder in the city’s west end.

READ MORE: Gunshots fired at Lachine bar: Montreal police

Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. about a man who had allegedly shot a woman in an apartment.

In the home, police found a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Violent 24 hours in Montreal

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the 60-year-old man found dead at the scene shot the female victim.

READ MORE: Montreal police called to 3 violent crimes, including 23rd homicide of the year

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding what they describe as an attempted murder.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
MurderMontreal PoliceAttempted MurderMurder-SuicideMontreal crimeMontreal murder suicidealleged attempted murdermontreal west end
