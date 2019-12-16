After 15 years, Nova Scotia RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Leonette Purcel

Nova Scotia RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Leonette Purcel in Grand Lake, N.S.
Monday marks the 15th anniversary of the 56-year-old’s disappearance from her family residence.
She was last seen on the morning of Dec. 16, 2004, but was not home later in the day when a family member returned home.
Purcell has not been heard from since.
Items in the family home appeared out of place or disturbed, according to police.
A search by police in the area failed to reveal Purcell’s whereabouts and the RCMP say her disappearance is believed to be suspicious.
She is described as a white female, standing five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 135 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
The Nova Scotia government is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Purcell’s disappearance
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.
