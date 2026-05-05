Person rushed to hospital following southwest Calgary stabbing

Calgary police said a person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after they were stabbed at a home in the southwest community of Glamorgan on Tuesday morning.
Police say the were called to the home, in the 100 block of Glacier Drive SW, just before 10 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found a victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
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Another person was taken into custody.
The investigation continues and so far police haven’t released any details on what caused the altercation or the nature of the relationship, if any, between the accused and the victim.
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