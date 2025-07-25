Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Calgary stabbing sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 5:56 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing on Thursday evening sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing on Thursday evening sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Global News
Calgary police said charges are pending against two suspects following a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Dermont Baldwin Way southeast, about 8:40 p.m., for reports of a stabbing and a robbery.

Police say two people were taken into custody following a stabbing Thursday evening on Dermont Baldwin Way in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
Police say two people were taken into custody following a stabbing Thursday evening on Dermont Baldwin Way in downtown Calgary. Global News

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A short time later, members of the Calgary police mounted patrol team located two suspects nearby and arrested them.

One of the suspects also appeared to have stab wounds and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Investigators later determined that his injuries were related to an incident that occurred several days earlier.

Officers continue to investigate and police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

