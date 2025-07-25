Calgary stabbing sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

Calgary police said charges are pending against two suspects following a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Dermont Baldwin Way southeast, about 8:40 p.m., for reports of a stabbing and a robbery.
When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
A short time later, members of the Calgary police mounted patrol team located two suspects nearby and arrested them.
Get breaking National news
One of the suspects also appeared to have stab wounds and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Investigators later determined that his injuries were related to an incident that occurred several days earlier.
Officers continue to investigate and police say charges are pending.
Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
Comments