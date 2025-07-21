Weekend death of Calgary man was homicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say the death of a man in a downtown apartment building over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called out to the 600 block of 10 Street southwest around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a dead man inside a residence.

The death was originally classified as suspicious, but following an autopsy on Monday morning, police said it is now being investigated as a homicide.

View image in full screen Calgary police said the man’s death, inside this apartment building, was originally being investigated as suspicious, but following an autopsy, the death has now been ruled a homicide. Global News

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old William Harvey-Chenel from Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators haven’t released any details on the cause of death, but they say it was not a random incident and there is no risk to the public.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they are continuing to review evidence and speak to witnesses and urge anyone who may have information about the man’s death to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.