Crime

Weekend death of Calgary man was homicide, police say

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 4:13 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say the death of a man inside an apartment building at 650 10 street SW on Saturday (July 19, 2025) is now being investigated as a homicide. View image in full screen
Calgary police say the death of a man inside an apartment building on10 Street S.W. on July 19, 2025 is being investigated as a homicide. Global News
Calgary police say the death of a man in a downtown apartment building over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called out to the 600 block of 10 Street southwest around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a dead man inside a residence.

The death was originally classified as suspicious, but following an autopsy on Monday morning, police said it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Calgary police said the man's death was originally being investigated as suspicious, but following an autopsy, the death has now been ruled a homicide. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the man’s death, inside this apartment building, was originally being investigated as suspicious, but following an autopsy, the death has now been ruled a homicide. Global News

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old William Harvey-Chenel from Calgary.

Investigators haven’t released any details on the cause of death, but they say it was not a random incident and there is no risk to the public.

Police say they are continuing to review evidence and speak to witnesses and urge anyone who may have information about the man’s death to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

