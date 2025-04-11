Man dead, another seriously injured after northeast Calgary shooting: police

One man died and another sustained injuries after shots rang out in northeast Calgary late Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Coral Springs Circle N.E. at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Two victims were found at the scene and then taken to hospital where one was later pronounced dead. Police originally said the man who survived sustained life-threatening injuries. As of Friday morning, they said he was considered to be in stable condition.

“It is believed that both men resided at the residence where the shooting occurred, and police are not looking for additional suspects at this time,” police said in a news release. “Officers remain on scene speaking with witnesses and collecting CCTV from the area.”

Police said anyone with information about what happened can call them at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

