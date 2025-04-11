Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead, another seriously injured after northeast Calgary shooting: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One man died and another sustained injuries after shots rang out in northeast Calgary late Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Coral Springs Circle N.E. at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Two victims were found at the scene and then taken to hospital where one was later pronounced dead. Police originally said the man who survived sustained life-threatening injuries. As of Friday morning, they said he was considered to be in stable condition.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is believed that both men resided at the residence where the shooting occurred, and police are not looking for additional suspects at this time,” police said in a news release. “Officers remain on scene speaking with witnesses and collecting CCTV from the area.”

Police said anyone with information about what happened can call them at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated'
Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices