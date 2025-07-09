SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

3 people targeted in ‘serious assault’ at Calgary Stampede, police say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 9:19 am
Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects after three people were targeted in a “serious assault” at the Calgary Stampede Midway Tuesday.

At roughly 11:05 p.m. July 8, police said officers responded to reports of an assault near the Euroslide in the Midway. When they arrived, they found a man in medical distress; he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shortly afterwards, officers responded to two other reports of individuals in medical distress, including a youth near 17th Avenue Southest and Macleod Trial Southeast and a man near Erlton Street Southwest and 27th Avenue Southwest.

“Investigators have since determined that both were also victims of the same assault that occurred on the Midway. They were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“At this time, the incident is not believed to be random. The suspects remain at large.”

Police believe several witnesses were present during each incident, and may have recorded it on their cellphones. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

