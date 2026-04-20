Man accused in stabbing death of Burnaby RCMP officer found not fit to stand trial

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The man accused in the stabbing death of a Burnaby RCMP officer three and a half years ago has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Jongwon Ham was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang in October 2022.

A fitness hearing was held to determine if Ham has the mental capacity to understand the charges he faced and two psychiatrists told the hearing that Ham suffers from a psychotic disorder.

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Justice Michael Tammen said that Ham’s delusions prevent him from making rational decisions about the court process.

Yang was killed while trying to speak with a man sheltering in a tent in Broadview Park on Oct. 18, 2022.

2:14 ‘She made us better and stronger’: B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang laid to rest

More to come.