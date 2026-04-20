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Crime

Man accused in stabbing death of Burnaby RCMP officer found not fit to stand trial

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fitness hearing for accused cop-killer'
Fitness hearing for accused cop-killer
Day one of a special hearing in BC Supreme Court dealing with a man accused in the death of an RCMP officer more than three years ago. As Rumina Daya reports, the hearing will determine whether Jongwon Ham is fit to stand trial for first-degree murder – Feb 6, 2026
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The man accused in the stabbing death of a Burnaby RCMP officer three and a half years ago has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Jongwon Ham was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang in October 2022.

A fitness hearing was held to determine if Ham has the mental capacity to understand the charges he faced and two psychiatrists told the hearing that Ham suffers from a psychotic disorder.

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Justice Michael Tammen said that Ham’s delusions prevent him from making rational decisions about the court process.

Yang was killed while trying to speak with a man sheltering in a tent in Broadview Park on Oct. 18, 2022.

Click to play video: '‘She made us better and stronger’: B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang laid to rest'
‘She made us better and stronger’: B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang laid to rest

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