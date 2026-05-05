2 tow truck drivers charged after crash at active police scene

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Two tow truck drivers are facing charges after allegedly racing to secure a tow and crashing into an active police scene of a collision in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

The incident happened as officers from Peel Regional Police were responding to a collision at the intersection of Mavis Road and Queensway on Dec. 18 at about 10:40 p.m.

“While officers and other first responders were assisting those involved, two tow trucks, believed to be racing to the crash to secure a tow, lost control and crashed through an active police scene,” Peel police said in a news release.

One of the tow trucks is believed to have struck a vehicle involved in the initial collision, while the other “narrowly avoided” an officer and a pedestrian, police said.

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According to police, both drivers then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

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No injuries were reported, police said.

The two men were identified on Tuesday after police said significant canvassing took place, with CCTV footage from the area of the crash was also found showing both trucks driving at “high rates of speed in residential areas.” The video, police said, showed the drivers running stop signs and traffic lights.

Two 30-year-old men from Mississauga have been each charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and fleeing a police officer. They also face charges of failing to stop at a stop sign and performing a stunt while driving a motor vehicle.

Charges related to being tow truck drivers were also laid for failing to comply with prescribed requirements and standards and engaging in a prohibited practice.

Peel Regional Police are reminding the public to report dangerous or reckless tow truck driving.

Should an emergency occur, police urge people to call 911 but in non-emergency situations, incidents can be reported online through Road Watch.

While arrests have been made, police are asking anyone with further information on this incident to contact investigators at 11 Division CIB at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or to contact Crime Stoppers.