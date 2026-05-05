Alberta man charged with murder after two bodies found in home in Langley, B.C.

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An Alberta man has been charged with second-degree murder after an 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were found dead inside a Langley, B.C., home last week.

Homicide investigators say Cregg Lafferty-Tuccaro, also 33, has been arrested and is set to appear in court on May 11.

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Police say the accused is not known to authorities, and investigators believe the case to be an isolated incident in which the suspect and the two people who died knew each other.

On April 27, Mounties found the bodies inside a home in the 21,000 block of 16 Avenue.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended to the scene, after police said they received a call about a “suspicious incident.”

The identities of the victims have not been made public.